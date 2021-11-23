In Engadget we have already talked about the benefits of WiFi 6 and mesh systems. With a good configuration, you can get unmatched coverage and speed over a wireless connection, being the best solution in certain circumstances. Due to Black Friday, Amazon downgrades its eero dual-band WiFi 6 system to all-time lows.

The company offers a 35% discount for its eero dual-band WiFi 6 system, costing 194 euros, compared to the usual 299 euros. What is really interesting about this offer is that the package includes three units, so we can create a meshed system throughout our house without too much difficulty.

Amazon eero 6 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System with Integrated Zigbee Smart Smart Home Controller | 3 units

A system with a router and two extenders

From Amazon they assure that this system covers a total of 460 square meters and supports speeds of up to 500 Mbps. This system is compatible with more than 75 devices, and according to the manufacturer, its configuration is done in just a few minutes. In addition, these extenders have Alexa functions, so we will get more out of them if we have this virtual assistant at home.

The eero WiFi 6 system also has Zigbee integration, so communication between the different smart systems that we have at home will be easier, since will also act as controller. In this way, this extender does two functions in one: provide a connection to our home, and act as a controller for other smart devices.

The system will update automatically to keep our network secure, and its cross compatibility with other hardware, allows us to add more intelligent products to our home on this system.

