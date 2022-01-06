People do amazing things for love. For some they are wrong decisions, for others, the most sensible.

The story of the Mexican TikTok user @ palevill27 is a good example to discuss this: he left Harvard to go back to his girlfriend.

The case became popular in a TikTok video that exceeded 4 million views and, on other social networks, such as Twitter, “Harvard” and “Love” became a trend.

In the video, the Mexican confesses that he dropped his classes at Harvard University, after having achieved the difficult mission of being accepted, just because he wanted to “return to Mexico” to be with his girlfriend.

According to what he wrote in the video, he should have explained the decision to his parents. He said Harvard was not what he expected, but that equally the main reason for the return was that he missed his partner too much.

As could be expected, criticism rained down. Although many consider it to be a true gesture of love by the young man for his girlfriend, most judge the decision as meaningless, unintelligent and hasty.

They say that he and his family sacrificed too much to get into a university like Harvard and that he is compromising his future for a relationship that may not last long.

The truth is that there is doubt about whether the confession of the tiktoker is real or is it a lie to achieve viralization (something that, by the way, has achieved).

In all social platforms the topic is in the first places, since people talk and comment on the things they have done for love.

After the controversy generated, the tiktoker shared two other videos in which he responds to some of the comments about Harvard and love.

“You are very ready to enter Harvard, but not for life,” one told him. “You are sick of changing universities simply to be closer to her.”

The video is backed by Favorite Crime, by singer Olivia Rodrigo. The album where it was included is called Sour, released in 2021 when the pandemic had not yet ended. “The things I did / Just so I could call you mine”, sings Rodrigo.