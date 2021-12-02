If we have to remember 2021 for only one reason, this would be vaccination. Never before was the population more aware that getting vaccinated was key to survival and in just 8 months almost all of Spain did.

Your father was vaccinated, your mother also. Your cousins, your sisters and your friends. We have all been vaccinated because we have been responsible and, also, because the coronavirus is seen with different eyes after taking two doses.

The point is that in Spain, as in the rest of the world, the population has been vaccinated with a lot of different vaccines. A boat soon comes to mind: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, AstraZeneca …

Some are nRNA, another are traditional, some are better, others are less effective, some require up to 3 pricks, others only one … and so on. Now, and after a year of discussions, we finally know which vaccine is the best.

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) is the first to pit COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer in a duel to see who is the most effective.

The research compared health records of nearly half a million American veterans and found both vaccines to be incredibly effective, but Moderna’s candidate is slightly better at prevention of COVID-19 infections, both mild and severe.

In late 2020, when the data from the phase 3 trials emerged, it became clear that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer were incredibly effective. In real-world and clinical trial data, vaccines prevented COVID-19 at rates above 90%.

But, in the absence of a direct clinical trial, it was not clear which mRNA vaccine was more effective overall.

Therefore, this new study set out to fill that gap in science. retrospectively analyzing health records from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the largest integrated health care system in the United States.

From a database of more than three million veterans, the researchers generated two cohorts of 219,842 subjects. Each person was paired with a demographically similar partner based on characteristics such as age, race, and sex.

The only difference between the individuals in each mated pair was the mRNA vaccine that was administered to them.

Usually, the results reveal that both vaccines are very effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections, hospitalizations and death. But the Moderna mRNA turned out to be slightly better in all respects.

The initial study period revealed 4.52 positive COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people in Moderna’s group, down from 5.75 cases per 1,000 people in Pfizer’s group. This means that Pfizer subjects were 27% more likely to report an infection.

The exact reason that Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is slightly more effective than Pfizer’s is a big unanswered question. The two vaccines are incredibly similar in that they deliver mRNA encoding the same SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The researchers point out that, although Moderna seems to be shown to be somewhat better, both are very effective in preventing disease, and they recall that being vaccinated is better than not being vaccinated. The best vaccine is the one that is available, no more, no less.