Distrust in the success of Harry Potter led to this decision.

The world of popular culture is governed by different licenses and franchises that have millions of fans around the world, with many sagas that fall into this category at different times. One of the first that always comes out in the debates is Star Wars, this being, in a way, the one that started this large-scale fan phenomenon.

After this, he was followed by many others such as Marvel, The Lord of the Rings and, as the news advances, Harry Potter, the work created by JK Rowling in which we saw how the homonymous wizard was growing up at Hogwarts school, in the same way that was preparing to face the most dangerous dark wizard of all time.

Needless to say, the adaptations of these novels to other media were swift, coming to have movies, spin-off books, plays and, how could it be otherwise, video games, of which it must be said that few have managed to reach a minimum of quality, this being the reason why many see in Hogwarts Legacy the opportunity for Harry Potter to redeem himself with this industry. And despite this, a possible canceled project could have changed everything almost 20 years ago.

A Harry Potter MMO that failed to materialize due to lack of confidence in the franchise

Recently it has been learned from Kim Salzer, who was a marketing director at EA between 2000 and 2003, that there was a Harry Potter MMO in development, as detailed in an Original Gamer Life program. Little data has been offered beyond that it was a title whose development advanced enough to have a beta, although what is surprising is the reason for the cancellation.

And it is that the former directive has mentioned that Electronic Arts doubted the popularity of Harry Potter, without being entirely sure when it would cease to be a mass phenomenon. Needless to say, more than 20 years later, it is still a hot topic.

Be that as it may, it is enough to point out that if we take into account Salzer’s working time in the American company, the MMO Harry Potter would have been released on the same dates as World of Warcraft, being therefore direct competition of the famous Activision Blizzard game. With this, it could be said that we will be left with the question of who would have won this battle in number of active players.

