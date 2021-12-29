Three Kings Day is the ideal opportunity to pamper the little ones in the house, and it is that on such a special date, both they and we can have a great time with toys that fit the taste of both, and how can it not be otherwise, we do it by betting on a lifelong classic: a LEGO set inspired by our favorite characters, like these that, without a doubt, your children or nephews will love.

The magic of Harry Potter, the adventures of Star Wars and the heroes of Marvel are the protagonists of these LEGO sets that will guarantee many hours of fun for the little ones.

Hogsmeade Village Set





With this set, the little ones will explore together with Harry and his friends the magical village of Hogsmeade, a place where you can enjoy butter beer in the tavern of Las Tres Escobas and the sweets of various flavors of Honeydukes.

You find it reduced from 89.99 to 79.99 euros.

LEGO Hogsmeade Village Visit, 20th Anniversary Set with Gold Mini Figure, Kids Toy, LEGO Harry Potter

Room of Requirement Set





Discover the place where the Order of the Phoenix secretly trained to combat Voldemort’s dark forces. This set includes the figures of Ron, Luna and Harry, as well as the one of the patronus of each.

You find it available for 21.95 euros.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Room of Requirement

Privet Drive Set Number 4





To recreate the mythical scene when Ron and his brothers liberate Harry from his uncle’s house, LEGO offers us this set with the Weasley’s flying car and other characters, like Dobby and Uncles Vernon and Petunia.

You find it available for 77.95 euros.

Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Set





With this set, the adventures of your children or nephews reach space thanks to the recreation of Luke Skywalker’s ship, which also include Princess Leia and General Dodonna.

You find it reduced from 52.95 to 49.99 euros.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter

501st Legion Clone Trooper Set





To imagine the best adventures in space, this set includes three figures, two ships and a stage with which creativity will be at its peak during its hours of play.

You find it reduced from 31.95 to 29.99 euros.

501st Legion Clone Troopers LEGO Star Wars Set

AT-AT Walker Set





This set relives the Battle of Hoth and other scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy thanks to this figure with automatic cannons that will serve as a source of inspiration to interpret missions in the purest Star Wars style.

You find it reduced from 149.95 to 139.99 euros.

AT-AT Walker, Building Toy with Mini Figures, LEGO Star Wars

Set Spider-Man and the Ghost Rider vs. Carnage





Continuing the rage from the latest Spider-Man movie, this set with the arachnid hero and the ghost rider It reveals a car with a removable roof that shoots flames, ideal for hours of action and adventure.

You find it available for 20.95 euros.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man and the Ghost Rider vs. Carnage

Marvel Super Heroes Shrine Workshop Set





To enter the lair of Marvel heroes, this set from the Sanctuary Workshop It is ideal for imagining great adventures thanks to the four included figures of the super heroes and items alluding to each one of them.

Spider-Man in the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Shrine Workshop

Images | The English Court

