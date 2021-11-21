Harry Potter returns with a special on HBO Max: when and what will you see?

The main protagonists of the event will be, of course, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who they will return to Howarts along with other important members of the cast and they will discover us unpublished details, anecdotes and memories They have on filming also accompanied by other actors such as Tom Felton (Draco Malphoy), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge) or even Helena Bonham Carter. More than fifteen actors will participate in the event, whose common thread will be Chris Columbus, who was the director of the first three installments of the franchise.

The main cast of Harry Potter will meet on next january 1 on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Howarts , a special produced by Warner Bros that we can see through the HBO Max platform.

Own actors of the saga have been shown very excited with the reunion, especially Emma Watson, who posted a picture on Instagram a few hours ago with his two best friends from Gryffindor. In the text of the publication, the actress took the opportunity to explain the pride it was for herself to play a character like Hermione, as well as how proud she is to have shared so many hours of filming with such a spectacular team.

What will it consist of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Howarts?

The reunion will be composed of a series of interviews where the evolution of the Harry Potter universe will unfold. Something unprecedented and that the greatest followers of the magician will be able to enjoy for the first time in history.

Too Tom ascheim, president of Warner Bros, has given some touches of what they want to convey on this marked date:

It has been an incredible journey since the premiere of the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and witnessing how it has evolved into this extraordinary interconnected universe. It has been a magical experience. This retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives have been affected by this cultural phenomenon. From the talented cast and crew to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the Wizarding World alive 20 years later.

Where to see the Harry Potter reunion

The event will premiere the next day January 1 on HBO Max, although the exact time at which the content will be published and the total duration have not yet been confirmed. What is clear is that many already have a good plan for the first day of the year, so it would not be surprising if this New Year’s Eve the popcorn runs out before the grapes are on the shelves. Finally, the special will also be broadcast on the TBS channel American and in Cartoon Network, but we will have to wait until spring to be able to see it through those two means, since it will serve as a promo before the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.