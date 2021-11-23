Harry Potter will have a special on HBO Max, where the cast members will meet. However, JK Rowling will not be a part and this caused the fury of several fans.

JK Rowling was the person who created Harry PotterWithout it, the famous franchise and that magical world that enchanted millions of people would not exist. However, it is not news that the writer has starred in several scandals because of her way of thinking. This caused him to clash with several members of the cast, such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. For this reason, it is believed that the author was not invited to the special of the saga that she prepares HBO Max.

Because 20 years of the saga are fulfilled, HBO Max decided to carry out the long-awaited reunion of the cast. In this way, the famous trio that starred in the movies will reappear in front of the cameras. Thus, we will see again Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert grint. In the small advance that the streaming platform launched, he showed that not only will the interpreters who performed in Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone; but also those people who were in the rest of the movies. However, in that list full of celebrities there is no JK Rowling.

The anger of the fans

After the statements he made JK Rowling against transgender women, many interpreters turned against them. For its part, Warner Bros still continues to support the author, as they continue to work with the saga “Fantastic Animals”. But, equally, the writer was not invited to the special of the world that she herself created. For this reason, fans did not hesitate to express their hatred on social media.

Said special will bear the name of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts and will be released on January 1, 2022 through HBO Max. It will have the participation of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, in addition to actors like Helena Bonham Carter and Gary Oldman and will even involve Chris Columbus, Director of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

This is how fans reacted on the internet:

What a fantasy that jk rowling goes to that event and slaps everyone in the face for celebrating a world that she created and trying to erase her name completely November 17, 2021

Harry Potter exists because of the brilliant and creative mastermind of @jk_rowling That tremendous success did not come “by magic.” He went through a lot of obstacles and suffered from sexism. Whoever has benefited from IT and does not recognize the fundamental importance of its author, is miserable. November 17, 2021

But what shame is this? You create an incredible world, you make millionaires out of a lot of children thanks to your creation and they throw you out of your own world for taking the side of women.

We love you @jk_rowling Let’s set up an alternative party and give them a shot. https://t.co/HrkSmvchja November 17, 2021

You wouldn’t even know Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint at home if it weren’t for the wonderful mind of JK Rowling. If it seems so horrible to you, let them give up continuing to earn money at your expense. November 17, 2021

I love how JK Rowling hasn’t been invited to the 20-year reunion for ‘transphobia’ but Gary Oldman (allegations of violence by his ex-wives) and Ralph Fiennes (part of Epstein’s fart list) are already confirmed. The cancellation only applies to women 🙄 November 17, 2021