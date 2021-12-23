Despite the fact that his last book was released in 2007 and his last film related to the character was released in theaters in 2011 (not counting Fantastic Animals), Harry Potter is in the middle of 2021 one of the biggest franchises of popular culture, being cataloged by many as the Star Wars of his generation.

And it is that the adventures of the magician boy with myopia they have crossed borders in so many ways, having been adapted into plays, documentaries, complementary books and, how could it be otherwise, in videogames, where we have the eight titles developed by Electronic Arts, which, for better or for worse, they were becoming less and less popular and made without desire.

Under this premise, Hogwarts Legacy announcement gave fans hope, since, despite the fact that the PlayStation title was liked and sold millions of copies, the truth is that the Harry Potter universe is still waiting for a video game that lives up to the saga. And new information could have revealed that this could have happened years ago.

A Harry Potter MMO could have hit the market

This information comes from Kim Salzer, who was previously the director of product marketing at EA. This former directive spoke in Original Game Life about canceled projects she had been involved in in her career, this being where it came from the name of a Harry Potter MMO developed by EA.

According to Salzer, this project would have advanced a lot in its development to the point of having a beta version, being a game that would have bet on both online play and offline play where the players would receive rewards for their achievements. After this, and without giving too many details, Salzer explains that it was canceled due to EA not sure how long Harry Potter’s popularity would last.

If we take into account that Salzer worked at EA from 2000 to 2003 We can take for granted that this project arose in the early stages of Harry Potter in the cinema, this being a title that would have been launched at the same time as World of Warcfrat.

