Harry Potter: First Image of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Reunion for 20th Anniversary Event

We already have the first image of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, where we see the golden trio sitting in the common room of Gryffindor Like they never left HBO Max will launch the special on January 1, 2022. More info here!

For the 20 years since the theatrical release of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, HBO Max celebrate this anniversary with everything. With a special to the style Friends, the platform streaming will launch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts on January 1, 2022. This event will bring together the cast of the franchise that stars the boy who survived and they will take us back in time to remember and relive the world created by JK Rowling. We recently saw the first teaser of the special and now we have the first image of Harry, Ron and Hermione or rather Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the common room of Gryffindor.

The last time we saw Harry, Ron and Hermione, the definitive golden trio, was 10 years ago at the end of the saga: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. This meeting that has been filled with excitement and nostalgia to many fans who cannot detach themselves from the huge and successful franchise related to the magical world.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year’s Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc – HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2021

Although the return of the protagonists to Hogwarts It is epic, they are not the only actors that we are going to see in this special. Much of the cast will be present: Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), and many more.

Will also be present Chris columbus, director of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and of The secret chamber, who in this last time was giving statements about the franchise, saying that he would like to adapt the play to the cinema Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with the original cast. Also, he talked about wanting to release a three-hour version of The Philosopher’s Stone, where the poltergeist appears Peeves.

As we said before, a few days ago HBO Max released a teaser for the commemorative event where we saw several familiar faces while receiving the invitation for the special. Among them was that of Matthew Lewis (Neville) Y Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), which was in what appears to be the Hogwarts Express. We also saw other actors covering their faces, we suppose to keep the mystery and generate even more excitement, but it wasn’t hard to guess who they are. The woman behind the Daily Prophet newspaper (which says on the front page: Welcome back students) appears to be Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), a situation that we could relate to a scene from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

We also see a man who has in his hands a letter to return to Hogwarts directed to Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), and we see a bit of his face, which makes it even more obvious. Finally, we see a woman from behind who is walking on platform 9 ¾ and we cannot think that it is other than herself Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

After the eight films that have as protagonists Harry, Ron and Hermione, the world created by Rowling continues to expand with the prequel saga of Fantastic Animals. This new story follows Newt scammander, interpreted by Eddie redmayne, and shows not only the wizarding community in America, but also Hogwarts already a young man Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). On April 15, 2022, the third film will be released Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, directed by David Yates, and we will see the debut of Mads mikkelsen as the villain Gellert grindelwald, after what Jhonny depp had to leave the saga at the request of Warner Bros.

Those who want to make time until January 1 to see Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts in HBO Max, remember that you can see the whole saga for the thousandth time or even the Hogwarts Houses Tournament. This duel of House Vs. House, is hosted by Helen mirren and it is available on the platform from December 8. For those who do not know, it is a competition between Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw to see which House knows the most about the world of Harry Potter.

