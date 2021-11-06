Harry Potter director wants to adapt The Cursed Child

10 years have passed since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 hit theaters. Since then, the wizarding world has been kept alive thanks to the Fantastic Beasts movies and a couple of spin-offs. However, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have not reprized their roles as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley since then, and This is something that director Chris Columbus wants to change.

In a recent interview with Variety, Columbus, who directed The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, mentioned that he would love to work on a film adaptation of The Cursed Child, the book that takes place 19 years after the last fight between Harry and Voldemort. This was what he commented:

“I would love to direct ‘The Cursed Child.’ It’s a great play and the kids are the right age to play those parts. It’s a little fantasy of mine ”.

Considering that Daniel, Emma and Rupert are already the age of Harry, Hermione and Ron in the book of The Cursed Child, this is an idea that has caught the attention of fans. For those who do not know this job, The Cursed Child It began as a Broadway play, which was written by JK Rowling, author of this world, and eventually the story was adapted into a book, where Harry’s son and Malfoy are the protagonists.

Editor’s Note:

Considering all the controversies surrounding Rowling, as well as the mixed reception surrounding The Cursed ChildIt is very likely that Chris Columbus’s wishes will not come true, at least for the moment. This is a shame, as this director has a great talent for making children’s movies.

Via: Variety