Chris Columbus revealed that he has plans to direct Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His priority is to have the original cast.

Since hitting theaters, Harry Potter has become the audience’s favorite wizard. After years of successes, the franchise said goodbye to its fans in 2011. Since then, JK Rowling has been focused on other projects in the saga, such as Fantastic Beasts, or the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy. Recently, details were released about this latest title and the possibility that it will reach theaters around the world at some point.

During a interview With Variety, Chris Columbus, director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, revealed that he had plans to carry out another film in the franchise. Although it is only a wish, the filmmaker assured that he wants to film the novel Harry Potter and the cursed legacy. According to the director’s own words: “I would love to direct ‘The Cursed Legacy.’ It’s a great play and the kids are already the right age to play those characters. It’s my little fantasy. “

Regarding this novel, it was written by Jack Thorne in 2016 as a play. To create it, he relied on a story he had written in conjunction with JK Rowling and John Tiffany. The script was published in book form prior to the play’s premiere, which took place in London’s West End. As for its plot, it is set years later than what happened in The Deathly Hallows. Here, readers will encounter adult versions of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. In addition, they will see that the children of the trio and Draco Malfoy will be the new protagonists.

With the original cast

The truth is that there are chances that Chris Columbus’s wish will come true. In March of this year, many rumors began to surface about a possible adaptation of the story with WarnerMedia. In the event that Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy is made into a movie, the filmmaker revealed that he wants the original cast to play the adult versions of the characters we all love and know about. Will we see the return of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint?

While we wait to hear from this possible adaptation, fans of the franchise can enjoy Fantastic Beasts 3, which will hit theaters on April 15, 2022. Again, viewers will meet Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelnse as Gellert Grindewald, a character who was previously played by Johnny Depp.