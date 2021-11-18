Harry Potter 1 director wants a three-hour version

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s StoneChris Columbus, director of this film, has asked Warner Bros. release its original three-hour version. Although at the moment there is no answer, considering the history that the company has with these types of products, there is nothing certain at the moment.

In an interview with The Wrap, Columbus revealed that his first version of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone lasted three hours, and featured Peeves, played by Rik Mayall, a ghost that only has a presence in books. This is what the director commented on the matter:

“We knew the movie worked because we made a couple of trailers. In particular, a trailer from Chicago where our first cut was three hours. Parents later said it was too long, children said it was too short. I thought, well, kids presumably have a shorter attention span, so this is a good thing. We have to put Peeves back in the movie, he was cut from the movie! “

However, at the moment it appears that this will not be the case. Warner Bros. and HBO Max have already planned to premiere a special that will bring together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, as well as a quiz show. Similarly, considering the history of this company with extended versions of its films, Columbus’s wish may not come true.

Editor’s Note:

While the idea of ​​watching a three-hour version of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone sounds interesting, the original tape is long enough already, and it does cover the most important points of the first book. Having 30 more minutes of a ghost making jokes is not essential.

Via: The Wrap