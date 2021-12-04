HarmonyOS 2.0 would arrive in Europe, a company official has confirmed that this version of Huawei ’s operating system will land in more countries and will do so with the Mate and Mate X as ambassadors.

Huawei is not going through its best moment. The Asian company has long been stuck in a situation that originated with the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

And, is that, the veto that was imposed on Huawei was a pretty big blow to the way they had to face the market. In fact, they have had to reinvent themselves to a minimum in order to continue to have a presence.

Currently, the company has launched several products; both mobile devices and tablets and even watches. The fact of not being able to use the Android operating system as Google offers it to the rest of the manufacturers, led to the birth of HarmonyOS.

This operating system signed by Huawei and which already has two versions has been integrated into many devices. What happens is that the greatest presence of HarmonyOS has been within the Asian country, abroad it has had almost no impact.

This can be seen in the operating system updates, while in China the terminals with HarmonyOS they receive constant updates. In the rest of the world this is not the case, but it seems that the situation will change much sooner than expected.

The latest that has been known is that HarmonyOS 2.0 will officially land in Europe. The news comes from the hand of a manager of the company. This person in charge has made it clear that this version of Huawei’s Android operating system will no longer be something only from China.

Among all that he has said, he has spoken of a date, he has not specified at any time. But what has been said is that it would be in 2022. We would not have to wait too long to see HarmonyOS 2.0 on devices compatible with this version.

Of course, the news is not only that. There has also been talk of two new devices that would arrive with this version of HarmonyOS in order to see the representatives of Huawei in regards to its new version of the operating system.

We will have to be very attentive to know everything that Huawei has prepared around HarmonyOS. The rumors Of these possible terminals, the safest thing is that they begin to be more pressing and we can even get to know them visually before their presentation.