Harley Quinn was undoubtedly the highlight of the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, although we almost see her looking different.

Director David Yesterday still hopeful that fans can see his version of Suicide Squad, which according to him has a very different montage from the one that reached theaters. He also said that it was «An incredible movie» that “It just scared the executives”. But while that happens, he has shared some Concepts Art that they prepared where we can see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the villain Incubus (Alain Chanoine) with a totally different look.

This is the look I wanted 😔 pic.twitter.com/s4nG2HyG7E – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 9, 2021

Will we see the character in the movies again?

As we already know, after Suicide Squad (2016) of David Yesterday, the actress Margot robbie repeated on paper in Birds of prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021) of James Gunn. After this, there are several interesting plans for this crazy villain.

Since they could do Birds of Prey 2, but above all they could lead to the screen the mermaids of gotham, a team made up of Harley quinn, Catwoman and Poison ivy. Something that would undoubtedly be liked by fans of Dc comics and that has been rumored for a long time but that they have never dared to launch.

Meanwhile, the actress Margot robbie have some cool projects like for example Babylon by Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, La la land), Asteroid city from Wes anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom), Mean which is about a former Nazi captain who travels through the ruins of post-WWII Germany determined to atone for his crimes during the war, he decides to hunt down the surviving members of his former SS Death Squad . Finally, it will Barbie where she will play a doll that lives in ‘Barbieland’ and is expelled for not being perfect enough and goes on an adventure in the real world. So we don’t know if he will have time to play Harley quinn.