In alliance with HyperX, the games division of HP Inc., RCD Hotels announced the opening of HyperX Gaming Lounge, the first game room HyperX on Mexico within the facilities of Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game room will be exclusively available to all guests over 10 years old on a schedule Monday to Sunday from 2pm to 12am.

The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya It is an interactive lounge concept for resort guests and a true paradise for gamers as it has high-performance computers for games, consoles, a virtual reality station and the latest products. HyperX, which offer an enhanced experience for any type of gamer. True to his spirit HyperX “We’re All Gamers”, the lounge offers an inclusive space for all guests to meet, interact and play their favorite games.

“The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya brings a unique value to the guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya that goes beyond just serving children and adolescents. The world of electronic sports and games has grown exponentially in recent years, and we are delighted to be at the forefront of our industry, ”says Mariana Briseño, public relations manager for RCD Hotels.

The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya will be the first place within Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico All-inclusive for gaming-focused events and tournaments, plus a dedicated space to host recognized figures from the gaming industry, including HyperX personalities and influencers from around the world. Inspired by a futuristic environment with simple and geometric elements, the new entertainment space is designed with the player in mind, setting the environment for a fully immersive gaming experience.

The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya has:

Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset – HyperX Cloud Orbit S builds a world of audio around you with Audeze ™ flat magnetic drivers and Waves Nx ™ head tracking and 3D audio technology. Gamers looking for affordable audiophile quality sound will find that the Cloud Orbit S offers high-resolution audio while gaming or listening to music.

HyperX CloudX Stinger CoreTM Gaming Headset, the perfect entry-level headset for the Xbox gamer looking for great sound at an affordable price. This officially licensed Xbox headset features in-cable audio controls.

HyperX Alloy OriginsTM Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, a compact and robust keyboard with custom-designed HyperX mechanical switches to provide gamers with style, performance and reliability. Alloy Origins offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple per-key customizable lighting effects.

HyperX Pulsefire SurgeTM RGB Gaming Mouse, offers pinpoint precision using omron switches for exceptional click sensation, response and consistency. The mouse also offers a radiant 360-degree RGB ring of light with customizable effects using HyperX NGENUITY software, allowing gamers to customize colors to match a system or environment for an immersive gaming experience.

HyperXTM Fury S Pro Gaming Mouse Pad – HyperX ™ FURY S Pro Gaming Mouse Pad has non-fraying edges, perfectly sewn for a proper gaming surface. FURY S comes in four sizes to fit your setup and can be rolled up for easy portability.

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya offers experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy including The Kids Club, Adults-only Heaven Lounge, Rockaway Bay Water Park and now introducing the HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult or present a signed consent form.

Via: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya