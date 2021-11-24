Critical voices against Activision Blizzard they do not stop increasing. If in the first place Sony and Xbox showed their concern about the cases of discrimination in the company, later Nintendo also joined this position. The pressure on President Bobby Kotick is very great and from different fronts, including the shareholders themselves.

Now, ESA (Entertainment Software Association) has commented on what happened so far, though without explicitly mentioning Activision Blizzard. GamesIndustry.biz has contacted the body in charge of organizing E3, obtaining the following message in response:

“Harassment, abuse or mistreatment of any kind in the workplace is unacceptable and should never be tolerated. When allegations arise, those affected need their voice to be heard. Any report must be acknowledged, thoroughly investigated, and addressed with meaningful consequences. .

The vitality of our industry requires that everyone in the workplace, and in our communities, feel valued and respected. As an industry association, ESA brings together its member companies to create dialogue and shape actions to ensure these beliefs are realized. “

The information revealed about the Nintendo statement pointed to Doug Bowser, president of the North American division, had contacted ESA itself to fight harassment and abuse at work.

Recently, it has been suggested that Bobby Kotick would consider leaving his position if he does not quickly tackle cases of misconduct among the staff. Furthermore, more than 1,000 Activision Blizzard employees have signed a letter demanding the immediate removal of Kotick from his post.