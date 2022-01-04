To celebrate the 13th anniversary of the Bitcoin network, Cointelegraph has put together birthday messages from industry players to mark the occasion. After hitting an all-time high in hash rate, Bitcoin (BTC) has officially reached its teens and industry experts are weighing in on its future.

Beimnet Abebe, Vice President of Principal Operations, Galaxy Digital:

“Bitcoin was launched 13 years ago. Although its creation did not attract much attention and only caught the attention of a few esoteric programmers, its launch turned out to be monumental, allowing anyone, anywhere in the world, to access it for the first time. digitally scarce money and opened the door to protocols that would go on to power the next iteration of the Web. “

Hassan Bassiri, Vice President of Portfolio Management at ARCA Funds:

“BTC is the gateway drug that opened everyone’s eyes to what digital ensembles can really be. As the BTC ecosystem grows and becomes a more productive asset in terms of borrowing and performance, we can look forward to more entries, research and opportunities with other currencies and blockchains. “

Laura Vidiella, Business Development Strategist and Former Vice President of Institutional Sales for Paradigm:

“The BTC ecosystem will continue to see increased product and capital growth in 2022. With the growing offering in derivatives and structured products, traditional entities are deploying more capital by investing in return-generating strategies with which they are familiar.”

Ian Kane, CEO and co-founder of Unbanked.com:

“Its creation transcended time zones, borders and governments, and financially empowered millions of people around the world. It is a testament to human ingenuity and that one person (or group of people) anywhere in the world can create something with a greater impact than themselves. The next 13 years are going to be even more influential than the previous ones, as everyone moves towards the Bitcoin standard. “

Marc Yaklofsky, Head of Communications and Public Relations at Genesis Global Trading:

“There is an old Japanese proverb that says,” Getting started is easy, continuing is difficult. The journey to change the world has only just begun. Go on, Bitcoin. “

Rich Rosenblum, founder of GSR Markets:

“It is fitting that Bitcoin celebrates its bar mitzvah today. 2022 will be its first full year with an ETF, and broad participation and adoption. Mazel Tov!”

Meanwhile, the president of El Salvador and outspoken advocate of Bitcoin, Nayib Bukele, he speculated that BTC will hit a price of $ 100,000 this year.

2022 predictions on #Bitcoin: • Will reach $ 100k

• 2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender

• Will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year

• Bitcoin City will commence construction

• Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed

• Huge surprise at @TheBitcoinConf – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 2, 2022

BTC started the new year below $ 47,000 and was at $ 46,100 at the time of writing. Whether bullish or bearish, the asset has come a long way in terms of adoption and safety.

