The cosplayer community has great affection for many of the characters that appear in our favorite anime and manga series, so this time we will show you in detail how a beautiful model managed to perfectly recreate the appearance of one of the characters by Kimetsu No Yaiba when we have the information.

Something that has caught our attention is that, Kimetsu No Yaiba is undoubtedly one of the animes that are on everyone’s lips, so its characters are a great source of inspiration for many models from around the world, such as It is this case that allows us to see a version of Nezuko Kamado in the flesh.

Best of all, this enchanting cosplay was performed by the gorgeous cosplayer model Aluctoria, who introduces us to what might be the loveliest version of the beloved female anime character.

Aluctoria managed to perfectly recreate the clothing and hairstyle of Nezuko Kamado and many of the anime fans were amazed to see her pose in some photographs published on her official Instagram account, with which we can see her splendid characterization in more detail.

For those who are not into the Kimetsu No Yaiba anime, we will tell you that Nezuko Kamado is the deuteragonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. She is a demon and the younger sister of Tanjiro Kamado and one of the two remaining members of the Kamado family. She was previously a human, but was attacked and turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji.