Achieving happiness would be easier if our environment were more prosperous and friendly, although it is not a guarantee.

Happiness is contagious and if our society showed a greater degree of well-being, we would feel more secure and protected. At the very least, we’d have a better disposition to work on ourselves.

Hence the importance of working for the common good, if we see for others, without expecting anything in return, we ourselves would feel happier, but at the same time we will have a better environment.

Last October, in our Wellbeing 360, Phillip Kotler, considered the father of marketing, spoke to us about the enormous lack of the search for the common good in the world. As we are lazy, we leave that care to the politicians through our vote.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed

However, there have been and are forms of social organization that demand more from the participation of their citizens and that allows them to have a greater degree of well-being. I think, for example, of some indigenous communities throughout the country, while Kotler reminded us of ancient Athens, where the entire town discussed the decisions that should be made for the good of all.

Obviously, this is not the case today. Many politicians – the marketing guru tells us – make decisions thinking more about their interests or personal way of seeing the world, instead of looking for the common interest. Presidential systems are the most exacerbated example of leaving decisions that affect the majority to one person.

But those of us who do not walk in that type of politics, or in making those types of decisions, how can we contribute to the common good.

It is that simple, but at the same time, difficult. In every step we take we must look out for others without expecting anything in return. In each dilemma, in each dilemma, we must evaluate which of the options benefits more people than it harms or, where appropriate, choose the one that least harms others.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information

Kotler is radical in his proposal for this capitalist world.

Should a tax be applied to the richest? It is easy to know the answer if the result benefits more people with the good use of the proceeds.

Should workers’ wages be increased? Should access to health, housing, etc. be guaranteed? The answer is to add the benefited people, subtract the harmed people and if the result is greater than zero, it is a good decision.

The same thing happens in companies. The objective of the companies must go beyond profits. Your products and services must pursue the common good, as well as your benefits. Well-paid workers, embedded in a healthy, friendly, positive work environment, generates happiness.

Follow the information about businesses and news in Forbes Mexico

And we, the consumers, must feel encouraged, proud, happy that we buy from these types of companies that see for our good and perhaps third parties that benefit from collateral programs with the profits that their shareholders sacrifice.

Kotler speaks of a “stakeholder capitalism”, in which there is a distribution of rewards among all the people on the team who have contributed to the success of the company: customers, workers, suppliers, shareholders.

It sounds selfish, but it must be said: seeing for others generates a state of well-being in those who do good. However, these types of actions make the world better, and a prosperous environment makes it easier for us to achieve happiness, right?

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

Contact:

Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences of Universidad Tecmilenio.

Linkedln: @ichappiness

Twitter:_wellbeing360

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.