January 1 might well be proclaimed as the International Hangover Day. As in almost all public celebrations, or perhaps more, on New Year’s Eve we indulge in exacerbated alcohol consumption with the consequences that we all know: a unbearable hangover, which gets heavier as the years go by.

Consequently, our first New Years resolution is usually not to get hold of such a cogorza again. But, a decade ago, the Canadian journalist Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall He promised his girlfriend something very different: never to drink responsibly again. All with one goal, understand how hangovers work and write a book about the different remedies to alleviate this.

In Hungover: The Morning After and One Man’s Quest for the Cure Bishop-Stall recounts his (bad) experiences after gorging himself on whiskey in Las Vegas, drinking a dozen pints of beer in various English pubs, or grabbing a huge chunk of tequila for end up embedded in a cactus near the border with Mexico.

Several dozen binges to try as many remedies that are supposed to end suffering: drive a car at full speed, take ice water baths, jump from a 260-meter building and even pilot a fighter.

All to come to an unflattering conclusion: how to cure a hangover has hardly been studied, and there is no method that will actually kill it.

Image of The Hangover, one of the most mythical films about hangovers.

The two evil forces of the hangover

According to research conducted by Bishop-Stall, hangover is the result of two factors, which cause significant damage to our body.

1. Dehydration

Alcohol is a diuretic. This is why when we get drunk we don’t stop peeing and why we wake up with a tremendous thirst. It is for this reason that it is always recommended to drink water between drinks of alcohol, but although this mitigates the impact of dehydration, it is not enough to avoid its effects.

2. Fatigue

Although thanks to alcohol we seem to fall asleep right away – the classic “Sleep the monkey”– This prevents us from resting properly, as it does not allow us to access the deepest levels of sleep. You can be sound asleep for hours and still wake up psychologically and physiologically exhausted. In addition, discomfort usually prevents us from sleeping for too long. In short, we do not rest.

The triggering of these factors resides largely due to the intake of residual products that accompany the process of obtaining alcohol: substances known as “like-minded people”, among which are methanol, histamine, acetaldehyde and various polyphenols. These substances are more numerous in less distilled and darker colored alcoholic beverages.

That is why the drink that produces the worst hangovers is cognac, followed by wine, whiskey and rum, white wine, beer and, finally, gin and vodka, which are the drinks that cause the least hangover. This does not mean that the wine itself causes worse hangovers, since its alcoholic content is lower, but if it is taken in excess its effects can be worse.

Happy nights, excruciating mornings.

Is there a cure?

As Bishop-Stall explains in his book, and as anyone interested in the subject will see, there has been little scientific research about the hangover remedy.

As the author explained to The Guardian, this lack of research responds to a kind of moralism. Doctors, who have many other things to investigate, do not plan to waste time studying a phenomenon that, after all, has a simple and effective remedy: do not drink. The hangover, moreover, is even positive, as it deters staff from getting drunk.

“It is a difficult logic to argue against,” he acknowledges. “[Pero] at the same time, it is probably the most common disease. The economy suffers, people’s daily lives are affected. So why can’t we put a little effort into figuring this out? “

In his book, Bishop-Stall experiment with various traditional and modern remedies, which can be classified into three categories: palliative –all the pain relievers we commonly use–, distractions –activities that make us forget we have hangovers– and violent remedies, such as showering in cold water, which are a kind of psychological purgative.



Neither works to eliminate the hangover. In this sense, the journalist’s experiments reach a conclusion similar to that provided by a review of studies published in the British Medical Journal in 2005, which stated that “there is no convincing evidence to suggest that any conventional or complementary intervention is effective in preventing or treating hangovers. The most effective way to avoid hangover symptoms is not to drink. “

Despite this, the journalist recommends in the book a kind of medicinal cocktail (consisting of products for which no prescription is needed) that, taken after getting drunk before going to bed, is, in his opinion, the most effective measure to reduce, not eliminate, the effects of a hangover.

It is a mixture of milk thistle, for the liver; N-acetylcysteine, to help the immune system; vitamins B1, B6 and B12, which stimulate the metabolism; and incense, which works as an anti-inflammatory.

He does not guarantee its safety (although none of the proposed drugs are dangerous) and apparently has no plans to bottle and sell it, but there he leaves it.

We recommend, in any case, ** stop drinking so much **. And not just because of the dryness. No amount is good for your health, alcohol is always dangerous, and it is linked to one in 20 cancer deaths.

This article is a remake of a report originally published on January 1, 2019.

Images | Penguin Random House / Pexels / Pixabay

