Although it is usually taken to activate the body after a long night, coffee is not the best if you want to fight a hangover.

We have seen it in many movies and it may have happened to you in reality as well. After a night in which someone has overindulged with alcohol, he recommend or serve a coffee to fight a hangover. It is normal because it is understood that it will help to wake up and activate, but in no case a good choice.

We have already talked before about why you should never drink coffee when you are drinking alcohol and the dangerous sensation that it causes in the body. In this case we are going to go with another similar topic, the myth that coffee helps with a hangover that is so widespread.

As you well know, the hangover is produced primarily by subsequent dehydration caused by alcohol and it is always best to drink plenty of water and natural drinks. And this is what goes against coffee intake, as explained in Ser chain.

The problem with coffee is that caffeine causes some dehydration. Something that you probably already know and why in some cultures a glass of water is always put next to black coffee.

Because, “caffeine can aggravate dehydration caused by excessive alcohol intake“Although it will help you wake up and wake up more quickly, it also will prolong the sensation hangover and discomfort in your body. Something you probably want to avoid.

So now you know for the next Christmas holidays: in case you overindulge with alcohol, the next morning choose to drink water for a long time until you notice that your body is better. Although you already know that it should always be best not to go to these extremes.