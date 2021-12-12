If you don’t have a lot of space in your bedroom or game room, having a wall mount for your Xbox Series X may be the best solution to save space. The Q-View XBSX support promises to accomplish this task perfectly as it has quality material and screws that will support the weight of the console without problem, costs 37 euros on AmazonIf you are interested, keep reading the article.

This Q-View XBSX bracket is made with a high quality resistant steel that has been subjected to controls to assure its users that it fulfills its mission, it is available in two colors, these are black and white. This bracket is exclusively designed for the Xbox Series X, so if you have a different version it will not work because it will not fit into the structure.

This bracket is designed in such a way that there is no risk of the console falling as it has tabs to prevent something like that from happening. Another aspect that I find great is that has a design that allows air to flow through the sides of the frameIt has openings at the top that prevent overheating in your Series X, so if you had that concern, you can rest assured, it is not going to overheat.

As for the dimensions of the product are the following: 15.5 x 16 x 31 cm, it has a weight of 1.5 kg, so It is a structure that is not so heavy but as I said it is resistant. To mount it on the wall you have what you need in the package, both the screws and the anchors so that the bracket is fixed on the wall and there is no danger of a fall as mentioned above.

Last updated on 2021-12-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Reading some other comments I came across the review of a user who spoke about his personal experience with the product and talked about problems or failures that happened to him. Talk about what the top of the product has holes that do not cover all of the holes in the console, so in your case if it was overheated. It also talks about the screws not going deep enough into the wall and not tightening properly.

But on the other hand, there are also positive comments regarding the product, each experience is different, when it comes to any product, be it a TV, a computer or a laptop you will find reviews that can contrast one with another. I hope you have enjoyed reading about this wall mount for Xbox Series X that you can find it on Amazon for 37 euros.

