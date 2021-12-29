There are times when we don’t have enough space to have the Xbox On the same desk where you already have the TV and other devices, if you lack space, a place where you can suspend it is on the wall, there you can have it safely and it also saves space. This Floating Grip It is a special wall mount for your Xbox Series X which has a cost of 31 euros, so it is an accessory or product with an accessible price, let’s see its benefits.

You can also put this Xbox Series X wall mount as part of your setup, to give it a different style, you can even place it behind the TV so that the console is not seen and the impression that the space is cleaner. Anyway save space by avoiding cable clutters, because in addition to having support for the console has support for both controls that come with the Xbox Series X.

This product is designed to discreetly keep the console mounted on the wall giving a minimalist look to your space dedicated to video games and entertainment in general. The bracket is designed not to cover any entrance or any holes where the fans are that dissipate the heat of the console, something that we think is great because it is important that the console is ventilated.

When the console is installed on the stand, it has full 360-degree ventilation, so you won’t have to worry about overheating. You may be surprised by how simple this product is, but the company that made this stand is focused on having the console sit well, plus the support is as imperceptible as possible since its color is practically the same as that of the console and controls.

Last updated on 2021-12-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The bracket consists of three pieces that are specially developed for this consoleIt is also a solid solution for the installation of a setup gamer, the console will be firmly fixed on the wall without risk of falling. The brackets are handcrafted with European workmanship with carefully selected high-quality materials to offer you the best experience.

The company also states that if you acquire the product and have any problem, contact them to solve it as soon as possible. With this Floating Grip you will create a cool and minimalist gamer setup, for 31 euros it’s a bargain.

