Among the many properties that Android Auto hides is one that is very useful. It is about the commands or the voice dictation . These will help us to drive the car concentrated and using only our voice. Thanks to this particularity we can easily access any service which provides the software of the American company.

The intelligent navigation system of Google provides the user with a fast and accessible way of, among other things, reply to messages or create a path to a destination. However, carrying out either of these two activities involves the need to press the screen, but in the case of the first it is possible to send a message using our voice . In this way, we will avoid letting go of the steering wheel with either hand.

Sending a message using a voice command does not hide great mystery, but if we are not familiar with the system or its technology, it is likely that we did not know about this function. To do this, you simply have to say ‘Ok Google’ to activate voice typing. Once Android Auto starts working you have to indicate ‘Send message to x’, where ‘x’ is the name of the contact to whom you intend to send the message.

After that, the software will repeat the audio in question for you to check if it is correct. In that case, just mention the word ‘Submit’. In the event that the message dictated by the system is wrong, just say ‘Modify the message’. On the contrary, if what you want is to give up with it, say out loud ‘Cancel’.

What to keep in mind

As you have seen, it is really easy to send a message to anyone, although there are some factors that you should take into account before trying to do it.

The first of these, and also the most important, is to check that the microphone of your mobile phone it works as it should, as the incoming audio is received through the smartphone connected to the vehicle. So if it works correctly you will not be able to make use of this feature.

On the other hand, you must first make sure that the connection of our terminal is stable. This means that in places where the coverage is not sufficient, we will not be able to send a message by voice command.

Little more, these are the requirements that must be met. Therefore, unless the microphone of your device is damaged, you will have the possibility of using voice dictation. Mainly, because telephone coverage problems are not very recurrent except for possible phone connection errors. So, you know, keep your eyes ahead and use Android Auto only when necessary.