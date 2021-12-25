Last week you showed that you love free themes and this time we wanted to move on to a more specific topic in our Photo mode. On the occasion of Christmas we wanted to take the opportunity to encourage you to show us on our Discord server those captures that reflect how you are spending these holidays and that above all breathe Christmas scent.

The one that heads the article corresponds to JotaJotaBiker, who left us with a couple of very cool images of American Truck Simulator. He has titled the photo in question “Santa’s Truck“And it is not for less, because Santa Claus (or Santa Claus, depending on the country) does not hurt a hand to distribute gifts around the world so that they arrive in time for Christmas.

Once Santa Claus arrives at the houses, it is customary for him to sneak through the chimneys to distribute the gifts, although he is not the only one capable of doing something like that. DonZombpepoGamer He shows it with this capture of Super Mario 64 in which good old Mario is freezing outside and is looking for a place to take refuge from the snow, that right now being on the street is not the most convenient thing to do.





And we end up with a picture of Rockotrex corresponding to Praey for the Gods. Of course it transmits a feeling that we wish you all, such as spending these days with your loved ones, whether in the form of humans or giant animals. What’s more, its own author wanted to wish us all a Merry Christmas!





And for this week: party

For next week it is time for you to show us your best captures in which you are celebrating a good party. If it can be related to these Christmas days, even better, but if you show us the best way to celebrate a special occasion it will be enough.

It does not hurt to remind you that the images you send us must be made by you in the games themselves (promotional images distributed by the companies themselves or made by third parties will be discarded). Also, if you tell us the name of the game to which they belong, without spoilers and with an additional comment, even better.

You have time to upload the best photos until next Friday, December 31 at 12:00 if you want any of them to be among the candidates. Thanks for your participation.