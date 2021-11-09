Burger King has partnered with the Robinhood trading app to gift cryptocurrencies to members of its Royal Perks loyalty program with a minimum purchase of $ 5.

The hamburger chain will give away a total of 20 Bitcoins, 200 Ethereum and 2 million Dogecoin.

Users are limited to one prize per day, but can collect up to 21 during the course of the promotion.

The fast food chain experience Burger King with cryptocurrencies it continues to strengthen and expand. Now this brand wants to give away 20 Bitcoin, 200 Ethereum and 2 million Dogecoin to affiliates of the loyalty program called Royal perks, in a marketing project that runs until November 21, or until the last cryptocurrency is delivered. Rewards must be claimed by December 17 of this year.

To participate in this, the client must make a minimum purchase of $ 5 dollars in physical stores or through the brand’s App and have registered in the retail platform Robinhood Cryptor. Users will be able to claim one prize per day and accumulate up to 21 rewards.

you heard it here first. we’ve teamed up with @RobinhoodApp to give out a side of crypto when you spend $ 5 * or more on the BK App with Royal Perks. No Purch. Nec. Terms Apply. See thread for more. pic.twitter.com/z1bLsYGgBB – Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 1, 2021

Burger King stated that they have been working to expand their loyalty scheme and connect with those consumers who prefer digital ordering.

The hamburger giant pointed out that they are continually in search of new ways to reward to the most loyal consumers by presenting exclusive offers, and having understood the strength and interest towards the crypto world, they wanted to move hand in hand with cryptocurrencies and with the options present in their gastronomic offer.

This is not the first time that Burger King has worked hand in hand with cryptocurrencies. In 2017 the Russian franchise launched its own digital currency called “Whoppercoin” together with the loyalty program. The objective was that for each hamburger that the client acquired, he would receive a “Whoppercoin” through a digital wallet specially designed for it. Although it is still negotiable, this crypto has been forgotten and does not present recent sales.

How to take part?

Those interested in participating must perform these simple steps:

Download the BK app or visit the online site BK.com. Register and become a member of Royal Perks through the app or online. Make a purchase of $ 5 or more in the BK application, on the website or in the store using “My Code” (where available). Receive an email that brings the code of the prize in cryptocurrency, as well as the information on how to proceed to claim the prize with the Robinhood application. Open applicable Robinhood accounts, including a Robinhood Crypto account, and link the bank account of the customer’s choice to claim the cryptocurrency prize, through the Robinhood mobile app and before December 17 of this year.

The distribution of the prizes is limited to the delivery of a Prize Code per person per day, and the distribution will be as follows:

Most clients will receive Dogecoin.

One in 10,000 customers will receive Ethereum and

One in 100,000 customers is going to receive a full Bitcoin.

For Robinhood whose revenue is down 78%, this idea could become a breath of fresh air and for Burger King it means expanding its crypto side by wanting to attract new customers. and reward the most regulars in its BK Royal Perks program, setting an example that the food world grows in cooperation with crypto.

Put the burgers on the grill and start the engines of the crypto express. There’s a new draw for Burger King fans.

