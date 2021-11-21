

Nov 20, 2021



After the name of Eric Abidal appeared in the investigation into the ‘Hamraoui case’, the lawyer of the former French player wanted to go out with the information to make it clear that his client had nothing to do with the attack on the PSG player and that, having nothing to hide, he would answer any question before the judge.

“He is in shock despite being a strong boy. Abidal is in Barcelona, ​​at home, where the media storm has also hit. But that noise around him when there is no ‘Abidal case’ … There is only one judicial information for some violent acts against two players. He told me that if the judge wanted to ask him questions, he would answer them without problems because he was not at all involved in this attack, “the lawyer for the former French player has assured l’Équipe.

Regarding the divorce of his client and Hayet Abidal, the lawyer insisted “I do not have much to say about it, it is his private life. The truth is that this matter has extremely violent family and personal consequences. And it is truly unfortunate that everyone’s privacy has not been respected. “