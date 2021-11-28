Taking over the nickname that leads Max Verstappen to wear a lion on his helmet, Toto Wolff assures that Lewis Hamilton has risen from his ashes after the blow suffered in Brazil, where he had to start from the bottom of the grid.

Far, The 22-year-old Lewis Hamilton is a long way off, who in 2007 mistakenly pressed the button that served to restart the car, thus losing many of his options to his first title, a title that he would end up winning the following year with McLaren.

With six more championships to his name since then, becoming a seven-time champion last year and equaling Michael Schumacher, the Briton has shown he knows how to make the most of his options … at least until Red Bull and Max Verstappen have arrived to try to spoil the party. 9 victories for # 33, by 7 for # 44 in the absence of two Grand Prix to go, for the moment decide the balance for the Milton Keynes team.

The trust between the two is full, with full titles since 2014 for Mercedes.

However, despite going behind the young Dutch rider’s RB16B in the last few rounds, Hamilton and Mercedes have managed to draw strength from weakness and turn the tables. The Brazilian GP marked a before and after in this intense struggle, with the dispatches and communications with the FIA ​​playing a fundamental role that resulted in a new victory for Hamilton after coming back twice, first at sprint and then on the run.

“On Saturday in Interlagos they woke up the lion,” said Toto Wolff. The disqualification of his ward triggered a Hammer Time after another, a good streak that lasted in Qatar and that for the Austrian leader could be crucial in the championship. “He’s hot, brutal and cold-blooded, he’s the best Lewis and we’ve seen him in the past, he’s right there.”

What does not kill you…

«I believe that adversity takes him to a place where he is capable of exercising his superhero powersAnd it was the adversity that triggered that at Interlagos, ”Wolff continued, giving Hamilton an ability above that of any other member of the Formula 1 grid.

The change of power unit in Istanbul forced them to limit damages, with two GPs in Latin America in which everything got worse, although not all will be said until the last lap at Yas Marina. “We did very well in Turkey, and then obviously we fell far short of our expectations in Austin and Mexico. We refuse to give up, I am grateful for how the championship has turned around, “he added.

“If you had told me at the beginning of the year that we would be in the fight in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, would have signed. I hope it goes like this to the end … whoever wins will deserve it, “concluded Wolff.