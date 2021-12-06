Reuters.- Lewis Hamilton won a rugged Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, which had to stop twice after crashes on the track, to leave the definition of the Formula One world championship to the last race where the British and the Red Bull Max driver Verstappen arrive even on points.

On a chaotic night in Jeddah, the race had nearly as many twists and turns as the current changing season with crashes, safety cars, red flags, dirty driving claims, penalties, collisions and airy exchanges with race director Michael Masi.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton also took the fastest lap bonus point to even with Verstappen with 369.5 points after 20 races.

