

Nov 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CET



Lewis Hamilton took a step forward in favor of freedoms and the LGBTQ + community by sporting a helmet with the rainbow flag at the Qatar Grand Prix. In addition, the British driver gave a speech on human rights and called for a greater commitment to F1, especially when traveling to certain countries where these rights are not respected the same as in the West and in which homosexuals suffer discrimination and even jail sentences. . After the absolute success of your gesture in Qatar, Hamilton has ensured that he will repeat the same helmet in the last two races of the season, in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to Autosport.com, Hamilton warned that “I will wear this same helmet for the remaining two races, or at least the next one in Arabia. I am not afraid of any comments or something negative. In the past I said ‘we are together’ and ‘love is love’, and it is important for me to represent that community here, where there are many situations that are not perfect and we must improve, “said the seven-time champion.

“I would like to know what is happening here and what they are doing to help the LGBTQ + collective, I want to hear it,” he added. Hamilton, who has not been the only pilot to make a gesture with the LGBTQ + collective, since Sebastian Vettel also stood out in this regard during the Hungarian GP in protest to the discriminatory policies of the government of Viktor Orbán.

On Thursday in Qatar, at a press conference, Hamilton He already said that “when these sports go to places like this, they have a duty to raise awareness about these issues. These countries need the media to talk about these things, equal rights is a serious issue,” explained the British.