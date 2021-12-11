There is little or nothing to believe in repeating the results of the night free practice at the Abu Dhabi GP. If in the early morning it was Max verstappen, in seconds it was Lewis hamilton the one who dominated the time table with a superiority that nothing makes us believe that it will be repeated.

The title candidates were separated by more than 6 tenths. Such a difference that a possible fight between the two is unthinkable, at least on the timer … unless it is taken for granted, as it seems, that neither one nor the other have shown their weapons.

Proof of the unreliability to make predictions of these times is that Esteban Ocon finished 2nd between the two Mercedes. No matter how well ‘The Plan’ works in Alpine, the Frenchman will not be so high in the fight for the front row, since that will be a matter of the Mercedes and the Red Bulls. Even so, it cannot be said that the French team is doing badly, or at least not as bad as in Saudi Arabia. Ocon’s 2nd place of the day is joined by the 6th of Alonso, which he repeated regarding the morning session.

It was a much more tense batch than the one in the morning. If there were just a couple of track starts and a spin during the day, this evening there were several accidents. The first, that of Nicholas latifi, who went backwards with his Williams against the wall. Too Valtteri Bottas he overflowed and hit sideways, although in his case it barely affected him.

The day ended more seriously for Kimi raikkonen. The Finn, on his last Friday as a Formula 1 driver, crashed violently into the protections and left his Alfa Romeo to drag, at least in terms of chassis.

Carlos SainzLike Alonso, he repeated the position of the first free. The ninth time lap of the session seems somewhat poor compared to expectations, but Ferrari are confident that performance will improve this Friday in the last practice sessions of the season and, above all, in the final classification.