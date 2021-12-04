Everything that is not seeing at least one of the two Mercedes drivers in the front row of the grid after qualifying this Saturday will be news. The rhythm shown by both Lewis hamilton, best of the day, like Valtteri Bottas one lap is notably superior to that of its rivals, with a Max verstappen who had to settle for the fourth half although everything indicates that the third of Pierre Gasly it’s not real at all.

The constant testing of the pilots led to many more scares than in the first session. The search for the limits of the track in conditions more similar to those that will be seen on Sunday made the walls rub against each other with more relish. For example, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who come as great protagonists after the appointment in Qatar.

The pace at one lap suggested several conclusions. The first: the hard tire is not as slow as it seemed, which will eventually leave the two-stop strategy as a not-so-good possibility. Many drivers did not show everything they can give, such as a Verstappen that was not as competitive as expected.

In these conditions, Fernando Alonso gave the chest ‘do’. The fifth lap of the session gives a good feeling that Alain prost’s prediction for this race can be fulfilled: the Alpine drivers can do well.

However, this circuit has already warned that it will not forgive. The session ended prematurely due to a violent accident of Charles Leclerc at turn 22, one of the critical points of the circuit. The blow was from behind and against the side of the car, destroying the rear wing, the front wing and the side suspensions. Despite everything, he emerged unscathed.

Your partner Carlos Sainz he had better fortune: he set the 7th time and had no major difficulties.