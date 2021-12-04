The Briton was the fastest in the afternoon, with a time of 1 minute, 29 seconds and 786 thousandths, and at night, with 1.29: 018, in conditions similar to those that the drivers will encounter in qualifying and in the race, on Saturday and Sunday.

Hamilton finished ahead of his teammate, the Finn Valtteri Bottas, by 61 thousandths. Third was the French Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), at 81, and fourth was the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the World Cup, at 195.

The Alpine of the Spanish Fernando Alonso and the French Esteban Ocon, the Ferrari of the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr., the AlphaTauri of the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, the Red Bull of the Mexican Sergio Pérez in ninth place and the Ferrari of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc completed the Top-10 of the second session.

These results have to be weighed against the fact that the Mercedes ‘wore’ medium tires, less fast on a lap than the soft ones of their rivals, and with the traffic, loaded on a narrow track.

Maintaining his lead in qualifying on Saturday and in Sunday’s race will be crucial for Hamilton to prevent Verstappen from taking the world title this weekend.