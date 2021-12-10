Hamilton and Verstappen have 369.5 points after the 21 GPs already played.

The Briton, who has won the last three races, arrives with better momentum, but the Dutchman has the advantage of his nine wins over Hamilton’s eight this year, which would give him victory in the event of a tie on points.

Mercedes and Red Bull are also competing for the constructors’ title. The German team is the favorite with a 28-point advantage.

Finally, the paddock will bid farewell to Finn Kimi Räikkönen, who will retire after Sunday’s race at age 42 and after 19 F1 seasons.

On Saturday the qualifying session will take place to set up the starting grid for the race on Sunday.

The results of the second free trial session:

Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Mercedes) 1: 23.691 (26 laps)

Esteban Ocon (FRA / Alpine-Renault) 1: 24.034 (29)

Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 24.083 (29)

Max Verstappen (NED / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 24.332 (25)

Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 24,400 (26)

Fernando Alonso (ESP / Alpine-Renault) 1: 24.495 (27)

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 24.532 (26)

Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) 1: 24.557 (29)

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP / Ferrari) 1: 24.844 (29)

Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 24.940 (27)

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / McLaren-Mercedes) 1: 24.959 (26)

Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1: 25.108 (27)

Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren-Mercedes) 1: 25.153 (27)

Sebastian Vettel (GER / Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1: 25.195 (27)

Lance Stroll (CAN / Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1: 25.385 (26)

Kimi Räikkönen (FIN / Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1: 25.440 (23)

George Russell (GBR / Williams-Mercedes) 1: 25.549 (29)

Nicholas Latifi (CAN / Williams-Mercedes) 1: 25.687 (22)

Mick Schumacher (GER / Haas-Ferrari) 1: 25.784 (27)

Nikita Mazepin (RUS / Haas-Ferrari) 1: 26.336 (26)