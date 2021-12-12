Lewis hamilton confirmed his favoritism for the pole of the Abu Dhabi GP, after dominating the last free practice of the year over his enemy Max verstappen. The Briton showed what was already expected: one lap is practically unbeatable, and from Mercedes they trust that it will be enough to take the last pole of the year.

The Dutchman did not have such a comfortable session. After half a session in which he did not feel comfortable at all, Red Bull decided to change the rear wing of his car and the improvement was confirmed. The balance problems, however, did not quite go away during the entire session.

These free practice sessions did not leave many useful readings in the middle and rear of the grid, as many cars did not go out on the soft tires. It was the case of Carlos Sainz and of Fernando Alonso, among others, who were satisfied with the 8th and 15th time of the session.

It was a reasonably quiet run for everyone. Beyond some collision on the track, as was the case of Hamilton with Mazepin when they faced the exit from the pitlane, there were hardly any exits from the track. And those that were there made it clear that it will be a problem to go over the pianos: their height will test the resistance of the suspensions of those who dare to step over them.

With Bottas in third position and Pérez, once again, disappointing, it was clear that the fight between the contenders will experience a new duel in the standings. Although a priori those two tenths aim to give Hamilton an extra favoritism, Verstappen has shown many times that he always keeps something.