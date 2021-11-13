Lewis Hamilton will try to add three points with the victory in the sprint classification on Saturday and for this he has achieved a better time on Friday that has made it clear that Max Verstappen will have to sweat blood to maintain the lead. The Dutchman dropped more than 4 tenths with the man who will start first in the short race.

The Spanish will try to make good their respective starts, with Carlos Sainz 6th and Fernando Alonso, who returned to a Q3 several weekends later, 10th after leaving Esteban Ocon out.

Q1: Hamilton tightens

With the new track limits of Turn 4 under surveillance (something that, initially, had been ruled out), Lewis hamilton was the fastest of a Q1 in which Carlos Sainz He demonstrated Ferrari’s potential at this circuit with a more than decent third fastest time.

In a session in which the track was under threat of constant rain, the Madrid native exceeded expectations ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc (who saw how they eliminated two rounds), and a Max verstappen that he did not squeeze until the end.

The good performance of the Ferraris partially covered the more than acceptable of the AlphaTauri, 8th Pierre Gasly and 9th Yuki tsunoda confirming that the Honda engines go perfectly in this final stretch of the championship. Something lower ended Fernando Alonso, with a 12th time tighter than expected and just ahead of his teammate Esteban Ocon.

Those eliminated were Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, George Russell, Mick Schumacher and Nikita mazepin. Beyond the names of those eliminated, the fact is that this has been the first classification in which Russell loses with his teammate.

Times table Q1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Q2: Hamilton trembles but resists

The dreaded runway limits hurt Lewis hamilton in Q2, forcing him to find enough time to cross to Q3 on a second attempt that he did not have. He managed it without major problems, although he had to take one more turn to the limit: just under two tenths better than his biggest rival, Max verstappen, which subsequently then took almost half a second.

Several drivers, as happened to Hamilton, had their lap taken by that limit of Turn 4, which caused some scare especially at the back. With Carlos Sainz 8th without suffering too much, Fernando Alonso he also returned to Q3 (something that did not happen in North American races) with a very tight 10th time.

Those eliminated were Esteban Ocon (barely half a tenth deprived him of throwing Alonso), Sebastian Vettel, Yuki Tsunoda, Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Times table Q2 Brazilian Grand Prix

Q3: Hamilton sweeps

After waiting longer than usual, Hamilton showed its strength in the first attempt of Q3 with more than 2 tenths over Verstappen, who had no choice.

The Briton not only got the best of himself in that first attempt but in the second, where he managed to increase that advantage over the great enemy to beat by almost 5 tenths.