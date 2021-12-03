Lewis Hamilton is one of the most active athletes when it comes to denouncing human rights violations and upon arrival in Jeddah he has not missed the opportunity to do so once again.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix It has been generating controversy for a long time as it has become one of the expansion and marketing policies of a country that repeatedly violates human rights and, for example, did not allow women to drive until three years ago.

The event has generated criticism from the organization Human Rights Watch, which has asked Formula 1 to express its concern over what it describes as “a deliberate strategy to divert the image of the country as a generalized violator of human rights.”

The report issued by HRW affirms that the presence of the category in the country runs the risk of “reinforcing the well-funded efforts of the Saudi government. to whitewash its image despite a significant increase in repression in recent years ».

“F1 is part of a deliberate strategy to misrepresent the image of the country as a widespread human rights violator”

For its part, Lewis hamilton, an active defender of human rights who introduced a rainbow decoration on his helmet at the Qatar Grand Prix and which he will wear again in Jeddah as a show of support from the LGBTQ + community, has admitted that he is not comfortable competing in Saudi Arabia .

“F1 has a duty to help raise awareness about certain human rights problems in these countries where we go. I have received a warm welcome from the people, but I would not say that I feel comfortable competing in the country », has admitted.

“I cannot pretend to be the greatest connoisseur and the one with the deepest understanding of those who have grown up here and are greatly affected by certain rules and the regime. Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say yes, but it’s not my choice to be here », reiterates.

Enjoy the moment

Although he does not go into assessing whether Formula 1 should have agreed to compete in Saudi Arabia, he points out that it is necessary to take advantage of the situation.

«Sport has made the decision to be here and whether it is good or bad, I think that while we are here, once again, I feel that it is important to raise awareness. For example, in the last race you saw the helmet that I used, I will use it again here and in the next race because that is a problem. There are changes that must be made, “claims Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton will once again wear the rainbow helmet in Jeddah.

“Although Saudi law was changed in 2018 to allow women to drive legally, some they are still in prison for driving many, many years ago. Many changes must be made and our sport needs to do more, ”he insists.

In a statement, the prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal, a member of royalty and Governor of Saudi Arabia, has reacted to Hamilton’s words noting that “it is good to see people stand up for what they believe in. But at the same time, we have our culture, our traditions. We totally understand why someone with their background and with their culture does it. I believe that he should do what he does, whatever he supports, and think that he thinks is right for him, we respect his opinion ».