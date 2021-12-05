Verstappen, who this Sunday could be proclaimed world champion, was in a position to achieve pole in his last attempt, already on time, but he crashed into one of the protective barriers of the very fast Yedá street circuit and had to settle for the Third place.

The Dutchman leads Hamilton by 8 points with two races to go and to be champion in Saudi Arabia, which hosts his first Grand Prix in history, he must add 18 points more than the British.

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) they completed the Top 5 on the starting grid, while the two Spanish drivers, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), did not qualify for Q3 and will start beyond 10th place.

Results of the qualifying session of the Saudi Arabian GP

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Mercedes) 1: 27.511

2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 27.622

3. Max Verstappen (NED / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 27.653

4. Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) 1: 28.054

5. Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 28.123

6. Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 28.125

7. Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren-Mercedes) 1: 28.180

8. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 28.442

9. Estéban Ocon (FRA / Alpine-Renault) 1: 28.647

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 1: 28.754