Whoever wins the 2021 World Cup, it is clear that they will have to fight until the last meters. In Brazil it was Lewis hamilton the one that culminated a prestigious victory, after surpassing Max verstappen already a somewhat hesitant strategy from Mercedes.

With Valtteri Bottas completing the podium, the reigning champions showed that what was seen in Mexico will not be easy to repeat.

As for the Spanish, Carlos Sainz was 6th and Fernando Alonso 9th.

Departure: Verstappen and Pérez eat Bottas

Bottas’ pole lasted just a few meters: at the first corner Verstappen was already leading the race with Sergio perez following him. He also did not hold Carlos Sainz much more the third place, in this case not only because of a bad start of his own (which he had), but also because of a touch of Norris on the outside in which the McLaren punctured.

From behind, Hamilton’s comeback sent him to podium positions before lap 10, although the race was neutralized by an overly optimistic Tsunoda hitting an incomprehensibly clueless Stroll at the first corner.

The AlphaTauri lost several pieces of its chassis, including the front wing, forcing the safety car to be removed to clear the track.

Hamilton knew he was going to go on the attack from the start. After being third immediately, only a virtual safety car by a touch of Schumacher on Raikkonen, which left several pieces of the Haas on the track, slowed their progress … for a few moments.

And it is that the seven-time champion printed an infernal rhythm. He emerged victorious from a great scuffle with Sergio perez, who defended himself like a cat belly up, with the clear objective: to enter the window of being able to do an ‘undercut’ to Verstappen.

The British and Mercedes did not go well for very little. Hamilton entered the pits before Verstappen, just before, which led to him coming out of the pits in attack mode. The problem is that he ran into Daniel Ricciardo that stopped him just enough not to win the position to the Dutchman.

The ‘undercut’ that did go well was from Bottas to Pérez, in a fight between squires that is key for the Constructors’ World Cup.

The epic (and controversial) fight of Hamilton and Verstappen

Red Bull tried to make the strategy work in their favor again, and they almost succeeded. They advanced several laps in the second inning, when they had barely done 15 laps on hard tires. The anger of Hamilton and Bottas (“We have given a double”, complained the Finn) further inflamed the spirits of the seven-time champion, who put the ‘attack mode’ without thinking.

A manhunt against Verstappen then began in which he demonstrated what he had already warned all weekend about: no matter how difficult things get for him, he is going to fight. The Dutchman, desperate to be outmatched by his great rival, got to take him off the track in his defense of first place, something for which he escaped sanction in an FIA decision that once again shows his constant incongruity.

When Hamilton was told that the FIA ​​was not even investigating this, he was even more angry and was clear that he was going to have to pass him on the track. After cooking it several times, in the second DRS zone, he snatched the top spot from him and was on his way to his 101st victory in Formula 1.

In the last laps, Verstappen handed over the bucket and was confirmed with second place, while behind Perez He was trying to make up the result for Red Bull with the fastest lap to prevent Hamilton from scoring one more point. In addition, in an action that was not seen, Alonso returned the position to Or with that he had previously handed over to try to defend himself against Pierre Gasly. Alpine’s French entered 8th and the Spanish, 10th.

With this result, the World Championship tightens: Verstappen continues to lead, but from the 21 points with which he started on Sunday he has gone to 14. There are still three races left.