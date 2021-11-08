The joy on Saturday did not last long for Mercedes as Red Bull Racing’s race pace allowed Max Verstappen to crush Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman moved into first turn 1 after a sensational maneuver.

From what was seen in free practice, the qualifying result looked more like a Red Bull Racing accident than actual Mercedes dominance. And so it was, for Max Verstappen dominated the Grand Prix of Mexico the next day.

But things could have been a bit more complicated if Valtteri Bottas it would have been more aggressive in its position defense at the start, allowing Max Verstappen to take advantage of his slipstream to overtake both Mercedes on the outside in the braking of Turn 1.

“We had two cars in front of us and it seemed that we were opening the sea for Max to come from outside”

Lewis hamilton, who had stated before the race that he and Bottas would work together to prevent precisely what happened, later admitted that “I had imagined it differently, naturally, in the sense that Valtteri might have gotten off to a better start and I would have tried to go into his slipstream. But I was right next to him, which was good.

“And later I was covering my side of the track, trying to make sure no one could overtake on the insideSo I was trying to keep any Red Bull I could see in my rearview behind, ”he says.

Bad start

It all started with a poor start from Bottas, who saw Lewis Hamilton catch up quickly. The Briton turned towards the center of the track, where Bottas was and Max verstappen caught the Finn’s slipstream.

But instead of staying on the left side of the asphalt to impede the Dutchman’s advance, Bottas left room for Verstappen to speed up the braking and overtake both.

I thought Valtteri would be doing the same, but he obviously left the door open for Max. And Max was on the drawing line, so he did a mega job braking at Turn 1 and since he was on the inside through the dirty area, there was no hope for me, ”he lamented.

“Having a car ahead just means they can play with strategy. Sergio was super close in that first stint and I couldn’t get away from him. So we pitted and the team did a great job, but we didn’t have many tires left at the end. But where there is a will, there is a way. One more lap and I think it would have happened to us.

Toto wolffFor his part, he was even more critical of Bottas, stating that “that shouldn’t happen. We had two cars in front of us and it seemed that we were opening the sea for Max to come from outside. Even so, the spin and the complete loss of points with Valtteri’s car when he could have been third or fourth it’s annoying, to put it mildly ».

“Red Bull is to be congratulated because the pace was on another level. I don’t think we could have won the race, even staying ahead of the first corner.because they could have circled us around the pit stops, ”he staged.

«In the end, for the Lewis championship it was a limitation of damages, as for the constructors’. Valtteri’s spin at Turn 1 was very painful. Lewis had a brilliant run together with the team that allowed him to hold on to P2, that’s the highlight for me today. Now we have to get up, “concluded the director of Mercedes.