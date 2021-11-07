“They are definitely too fast for us at the moment,” admitted Hamilton after the two practices in which he fell short of expectations as the reigning world champion.

In the first practice, Hamilton posted a time of 1: 18.417 and he finished second, 76 thousandths of a second behind Bottas, his teammate.

They are definitely too fast for us right now

In the second, the British was third at 509 thousandths of the first, the Dutch Verstappen who dominated the action.

Hamilton considered that his car lacked downforce in free trials. “That’s probably why we had that difference of half a second ahead,” he said.

For his part, Valtteri Bottas was the best in the first training sessions with a time of 1: 18.341.

“I didn’t feel so bad,” said the Finn who in the second session was beaten by Verstappen by 424 thousandths of a second.

Bottas pointed out that he found the track “dusty” and that this factor prevented him from feeling the real condition of his car and commented that on Saturday they must refine details to be able to compete with the Red Bull racers.

“They definitely seem faster, they have a really strong pace,” Bottas acknowledged. “We need to improve the times if we want to be in the fight for the pole.”