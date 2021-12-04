The points reaching Yedá

Classification of the Formula 1 World Cup before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the season, from Friday to Sunday at the Yedá street circuit.

Driver classification:

1. Max Verstappen (NED) 351.5 pts

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 343.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 203

Four. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 190

5. Lando Norris (GBR) 153

6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 152

7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 145.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 105

9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 92

10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 77

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 60

12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 43

13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 34

14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 20

15. George Russell (GBR) 16

16. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 10

17. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1

19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0

20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0

21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0

The track runs through an area near the city beach.

(ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)



Builder Classification:

1. Mercedes 546.5 pts

2. Red Bull-Honda 541.5

3. Ferrari 297.5

4. McLaren-Mercedes 258

5. Alpine-Renault 137

6. AlphaTauri-Honda 112

7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 77

8. Williams-Mercedes 23

9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 11

10. Haas-Ferrari 0

(With information from AFP and EFE)