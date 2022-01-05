Few elaborations are in the traditional spanish cookbook that cause as much fury as the croquettes. And, among them, those of Iberian ham are usually the favorites of the majority. Curiously, until now we had not published the recipe for these croquettes made only of ham, but we had them of ham and egg or ham and chicken, so we have solved the matter as soon as we realized it.

We have used some slices of Iberian ham that we had in the fridge, using the hardest part, although any other type of cured ham can be used. The Ham croquette They will come out very rich in any case if you know how to give the dough the correct point so that it comes out creamy.

It’s very easy succeed with this recipe of a lifetime and we love that culinary fashions have not displaced her from the fray. Always welcome at our table and, surely, yours as well. Whether for snacking, as a starter, as part of a combo dish or as a single dish for a lunch with a good salad, from Directo al paladar we wish croquettes a long life!





Chop the Iberian ham well so that it remains very small taquitos. The slightly hard part is the easiest to chop and if we use a very sharp knife or a manual mincer the thing is very simple. Heat the butter in a pan and, when it has melted, add the flour at once and stir. We cook to mid fire for a couple of minutes to lightly toast. Next we add the chopped ham and stir again. Read: Mexican rice recipe: easy and delicious We incorporate the milk slowly, without stopping to stir, so that it is absorbed slowly and does not form lumps. Add a pinch of white pepper and a pinch of nutmeg, season if necessary (be careful with the salt content of the ham) and cook over low heat. We will know that the dough is ready when passing the spoon marks a corridor in the pan, which will happen after a few 15-20 minutes. We transfer the dough to a source, cover it with plastic wrap so that it does not form a crust and temper it before putting it in the fridge. When the dough is very cold We form the croquettes and pass them through beaten egg and breadcrumbs, ensuring that they are well covered. Heat plenty of olive oil in a saucepan and fry the croquettes in batches of three or four. This way we get that the temperature of the oil does not drop and they are perfect.

With what to accompany the ham croquettes

Versatility is one of the main characteristics of the Ham croquette. They can be served as an aperitif, with a cool drink, as part of a varied buffet or as a combo dish. But they can also be the starter or main course of a meal and, accompanied by a light salad, a unique dish perfect for lunch or dinner.

