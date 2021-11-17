Halo: Watch the first teaser of the video game's live action series

Finally, the first preview of the live action series of the renowned Xbox video game was released: Halo. Do not miss it in this note!

After almost six years since it was announced that at some point we would see the series live action from the renowned Xbox video game, Halo, we finally have the first preview. The series of Halo will come from the hand of Paramount + on sometime in 2022, and we already got a glimpse of our protagonist, John-117.

The teaser from the live action Halo series gives us a first glimpse of our protagonist John-117 while donning the classic armor of the game. Although this preview does not reveal anything about the plot of the series, nor that other characters we will see, it brings a bit of reassurance to fans of the Xbox video game.

In regards to the plot, the official synopsis explains: “Halo follow the epic conflict of XXVI century between humanity and an alien threat known as Covenant.Halo it will have deep character stories, but at the same time full of action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future ”. Within its cast are Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac and Bentley Calu.

Originally, the Halo Live Action was scheduled to premiere during the 2015. and had Stephen Spielberg as a producer. However, that date was delayed until 2019 when Spielberg he left his role in the series and replaced him Rupert Wyatt. The latter also delayed the premiere and moved to 2022, although now the product role is occupied Otto Bathurst.

For now there is no exact release date for Halo’s Live Action, or by which platform it will come to Latin America, since the content of Paramount + that can be accessed is different from USA.

