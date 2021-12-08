The first trailer for the Halo series arrives this Thursday, but a preview showed the Spartans squad for the first time. Read all the info Here

The series of Halo It could be considered one of the most anticipated by gaming fans and this Thursday we will finally have its first trailer. What is known about the series is that we will see master Chief in action in the war between the United Nations Space Command and the 26th century Covenant.

A few weeks ago, a teaser had already been revealed where we saw for the first time in a John-117 with his characteristic armor. And now, to show us just a little of what is coming Thursday, we can see a little of the squad Spartans, Some Warthogs and Pelicans, but everything shows that the series will be on a large scale.

The full trailer will premiere on The Game Awards, which are this Thursday at 9.30 PM (Argentina time). And like every year, Geek Culture It is part of this event as one of the Latin American media that was a jury for the award.

The series of Halo comes from the hand of Paramount +Although in Latin America it is not known if it came through this means as well, since the content of the United States differs from that of Latin America. As for the cast, Pablo Schreiber will play master Chief, Danny sapani and Olive gray will interpret Jacob and Miranda keyes, respectively. AND Jen taylor, the voice of Cortana in the games of Halo, will reprise his role as AI in the television series.

The series of Halo arrives in 2022, but its release date is not yet confirmed. However, as of December 8, the campaign will be available Halo Infinite, which has been getting pretty positive reviews.

