Without announcements or clues in between, the recently published second teaser has arrived by surprise for all fans of the series and the Halo saga, which inside announces a major reveal for The Game Awards. Everything seemed so far away in terms of the Master Chief series, given that there have been months of little information and images, but it seems that the wait is coming to an end.

Through the official account of Halo Paramount + On Twitter, a teaser has been announced that can be seen in full below, coming from our own channel. In the images, which are fleeting, you can see a very good production in terms of costumes and characters, in a formation of spartans heading on an unknown mission.

Halo Series Second Teaser Announces Major Reveal For The Game Awards

As we can see in the video, we no longer have to wait to know more details and images of what will be one of the most promising series of the Paramount + streaming platform, since On December 9 at The Game Awards event, we finally know the first complete preview of the next Halo series. What will the main story be? How will the characters unfold? What will the locations be like? We will know all this and more next Thursday.

Undoubtedly, images that invite us not to leave our chair and look forward to the next video game event The Game Awards, whose protagonism will be largely centered In upcoming releases that have been leaked by Xbox, for both your console Game Pass service and for PC. Now we just have to wait and see what Xbox will have in store for us in the next few hours.

