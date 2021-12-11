Halo: Paramount + released the first trailer for the series based on the video game

During the Game Awards, Paramount + published the first trailer of the next series Halo, a live-action from the video game that focuses on the super soldier John-117 or better known as the master Chief, interpreted by Pablo Schreiber. More info in this note!

Yesterday was a live event The Games Awards And as always, there were several surprises and many announcements about video games and movies to come. A very important one was the first trailer of the live-action from Halo, game that stars the epic soldier John-117 or better known as the master Chief. Paramount + He had already been publishing several teasers, but this time he played it and showed us a little more than we can expect from the series. Furthermore, he added that Halo will take place during Combat Evolved, but it is going to separate quite a bit from the story of the game.

The trailer has plenty of nods and references so video game fans can get even more excited about this upcoming series. We see John-117 with his classic suit, several ships Pelican and more Spartans. Knowing that the series occurs during the Covenant War, we want to believe that later we will also see some species, planets and typical biomes of the universe Halo.

During the 1:05 minute video we can see some general shots of various spaces, which indicates that the series of Halo it would transport us to different worlds within the video game universe. At one point we also see the master Chief exploring some ruins in a desert environment. In addition, there are close-ups of several characters that we will get to know in the chapters such as: McElhoene as the Dr. Halsey, Olive gray What Miranda keyes, Bokeem woodbine What Soren-066, Yerin ha What Kwan Ha Y Sarah ridgeway, the mother of John-117.

From what the trailer showed us, Halo will include flashbacks to the childhood of John, since we can see him as a child before being snatched from his mother, included in the Spartan program and biologically augmented to be the super soldier we know today. The actor who plays the master Chief small is Casper knopf, and we know it’s him because he’s described as ‘Young John’ on the show’s IMDB page.

Produced by Showtime in association with Amblin Television and 343 Industries, Halo It does not yet have a release date but it is expected to arrive in early 2022 on the platform of Paramount +. However, it is not known if it will reach Latin America by this means, since the content of the United States differs from ours.

The science fiction series is an adaptation of the franchise of Xbox which first emerged in 2001, with Halo Combat Evolved. That’s where we met one of the brand’s flagship characters, Master Chief, who will be played by Pablo Schreiber. He is not only the most advanced warrior on Earth from the 26th century, but he is also humanity’s last hope against Covenant, an alliance of alien worlds.

Beside Schreiber, complete the cast Natascha McElhone as the Dr. Catherine Halsey, medic of the Super Soldiers; Bokeem woodbine What Soren-066; Shabana Azmi will be the admiral Margaret Parangosky, director of the Office of Naval Intelligence; Jen taylor, the voice of Cortana in video games of Halo, will reprise his role as AI in the series.

In addition to these characters, we will also meet several new ones created for the series: Bentley Kalu will play Spartan Vannak-134, a cybernetically enhanced soldier and companion of the master Chief; Natasha culzac What Spartan Riz-028, a killing machine; Kate kennedy will be Spartan Kai-125, brave and curious as well as mortal; Y Yerin ha What Kwan Ha, a cunning and daring young woman from the Outer Colonies who will meet the master Chief in a fateful moment for both.

“Halo is a classic hero’s journey”, He explained Pablo Schreiber to EW. The series will show us a path that promises to deepen the story of the protagonist. “It takes place in the universe created by video games, but it is a tv show. We can expand that universe and create stories in it. There will be new characters that will be introduced, others that are familiar to those who know the game.“Added the actor who will give life to the master Chief.

With a season of less than 10 episodes, Halo It will have deep personal stories, but at the same time full of action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. It will follow the epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as Covenant.

We will have to wait a little longer to know the release date of one of the most anticipated series by gamers and also to find out where we can see it. So watch out for 2022, which seems to come with everything.

