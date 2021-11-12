In just under a month, Halo Infinite, the new and promising installment of Xbox’s most iconic saga, will finally go on sale and to celebrate, the company will accompany the game with a new custom controller with game motifs and one Xbox Series X special edition for the 20th anniversary of the Halo saga. Without a doubt, it is one of the most beautiful editions that the company has made to date and if you already impress in a photo, watch it on video during the first unboxing It will make you want to run to reserve it.

On November 15, it will be 20 years since the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved, but it seems that the shipment of this console and custom accessories has been advanced for some youtubers and they have already published the first unboxing, as is the case. In this first video look we can see the fantastic finish of the Xbox Series X Halo, with those geometric shapes that are reminiscent of the Master Chief’s armor and visor, the play of colors between black, gray and gold and quality details such as the colored dots that recall the stars and the fact that have replaced the green color inside the fan by the typical blue of the series.

As usually happens in this type of special editions, the console also has a custom sound when pressing the power button. In this case, related to the Halo universe, just like Halo Reach’s custom edition Xbox 360 used the sound of sticky grenades. Of course, this edition has its game controller, with those dark and bluish colors with metallic details. This pack will be available at a price of 549.99 euros as of November 15, but it is almost impossible to find stock at this point.

On the other hand, also from November 15, Xbox puts on sale a new Elite V222 controller personalized with Halo Infinite motifs At a price of 199.99 euros. It has a metallic green finish inspired by the signature color of the Master Chief armor, with the wear of the metal and the orange of the visor on the crosshead and all. It also has other details such as the 117 plate on the top of the controller, between the bumpers, the Cortana slot in the back and other typical details of the Xbox Elite V2 controller, such as the non-slip grips.

While these special editions go on sale on November 15, Halo Infinite will have to wait a little longer. The new installment of the series arrives on December 8 to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC with campaign and multiplayer separately, the latter being F2P. In addition, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, like all Xbox Games Studios games. Take a look at all the news from the Halo Infinite campaign, the first installment in the series to feature a open world.