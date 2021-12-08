Tomorrow we will have Halo Infinite in our hands. The return of the Master Chief has been long in coming, with a delay included from 2020, but we can finally try its open world and find out what really happened to Cortana.

One of the great novelties of this installment is the hook, a tool that will become essential during games, as it grants all kinds of opportunities. Therefore, a sharp mind and aware of its characteristics can achieve results as impressive as that of the Australian youtuber Mint Blitz.

This Changes EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/j3fIGw4oxA – Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) December 6, 2021

The arrangement of elements is as follows: an Energy Hammer in the protagonist’s hands, a Warthog just a few steps away, and the target at the bottom of the screen. Mint hits the vehicle, which shoots out hard and quickly manages to latch onto it. The resulting pull propels you for hundreds of meters until you reach the top of the tower that is seen in the distance.

In total, they are around three kilometers of map that can be traversed with a single push. The player claims that it took him about 20 minutes of trying to achieve a successful result, but it is a huge demonstration of the possibilities they have put on the board at 343 Industries.

The truth is that this kind of madness is reminiscent of the speedrun and barbarities that users of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are capable of. Another master move that we have seen in multiplayer has been to cause 23 kills with a single shot, although it has a trick.