Halo Infinite's first Xbox Series X unboxing

This coming Monday the Xbox series x limited edition of Halo Infinite, and I’m sure many of us are already excited to get our hands on this new console. Well, a lucky individual already managed to get hold of one of these machines, and shared the experience of unboxing in a video that you can see here.

Through its channel Youtube, the user HugoTheKing077 already received your Halo X Series, together with the control Elite Series 2, and here you can take a look at his unboxing.

Although the video is not in English, at least we have the music from the Wii Shopping Channel to set it up. As expected, the console looks really impressive with its special control and of course, the change from green to blue in the ventilation slots on the top of the hardware.

As I mentioned at the beginning, this console will debut next November 15 and includes a digital code to download Halo Infinite when the next one debuts December 8.

Editor’s note: This time Microsoft beat Sony in launching the first special edition next-gen console. And it is that it coincided with the 20th anniversary of Halo, so it was impossible not to take advantage of the occasion to launch this special Xbox. Are you planning to buy it? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Via: Youtube